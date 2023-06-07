Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Up 4.3%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.22. 9,944,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 42,240,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

