Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 100,759 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 100,018 shares.The stock last traded at $52.69 and had previously closed at $52.80.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $805.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Return International Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendel Money Management grew its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

