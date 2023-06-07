Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Donaldson stock opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

