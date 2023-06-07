East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271,764 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.30% of East West Bancorp worth $28,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 22.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 57.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 5.6 %

EWBC opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, COO Parker Shi purchased 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,473.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Parker Shi purchased 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,473.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,642. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

