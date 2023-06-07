eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,881 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY stock opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

