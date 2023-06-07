Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $176.46 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $182.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.26 and its 200 day moving average is $170.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

