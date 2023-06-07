Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $282,000 Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF Industries Trading Up 4.5 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

NYSE:CF opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.