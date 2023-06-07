Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,960 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 13.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,883,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,290,000 after purchasing an additional 586,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,115,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,610,000 after purchasing an additional 104,253 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $461.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

