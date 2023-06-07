Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 26,116 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,116 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

