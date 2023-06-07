Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 32,737 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,737 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

