Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,798 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,989 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Welltower by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,723,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,237 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.19.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 341.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.87%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

