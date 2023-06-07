Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 80,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 98,324 shares.The stock last traded at $22.26 and had previously closed at $21.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

About Enliven Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $69,280,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,156,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,917,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,563,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,787,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

