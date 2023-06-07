Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Equinix worth $108,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Equinix by 38.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,650,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $99,390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Equinix by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Equinix by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.11.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $742.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $719.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $702.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $762.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total value of $281,536.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,023.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total transaction of $281,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,023.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,852 shares of company stock worth $13,568,313. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

