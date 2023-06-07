Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 19th

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Escalade has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Escalade has a payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ESCA opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $172.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.18. Escalade has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESCA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Escalade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESCA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Escalade by 146.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Escalade by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Escalade by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Escalade by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Escalade by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

