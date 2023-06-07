Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.27.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

