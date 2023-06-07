Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.27.
Exelon Stock Performance
Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Exelon Company Profile
Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).
