ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 28,274 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Alkermes worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 115,548 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Alkermes by 12.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 542,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 56.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 241,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at $494,497.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alkermes Stock Up 3.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alkermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.