ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 260,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,331 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,345,000 after buying an additional 1,204,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,993,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after buying an additional 1,074,039 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 45.1% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after buying an additional 838,258 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 3.8 %

UE opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $99.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 4.42%. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.