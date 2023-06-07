ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 190.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,554 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Lantheus worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 9.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Lantheus by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 12,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average of $70.86. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $357,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,183,570.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $357,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,183,570.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,874 shares of company stock worth $8,542,661. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.