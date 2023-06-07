ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 174.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $418.10 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $428.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

