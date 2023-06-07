ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,317 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in PulteGroup by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 773,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 587,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $72.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

