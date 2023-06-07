ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,386 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $174.34 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,289 shares of company stock valued at $55,111,633 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

