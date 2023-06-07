ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 413.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 126,773 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of Veeco Instruments worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after buying an additional 718,458 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,209,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,868,000 after buying an additional 298,185 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,072,000 after acquiring an additional 224,780 shares during the last quarter.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $52,301.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VECO. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

