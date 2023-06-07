ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $3.26 Million Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,214 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Commercial Metals worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,830,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,217,000 after purchasing an additional 185,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Fairholme Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,364,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,729,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,378,000 after buying an additional 19,628 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.