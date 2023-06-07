ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $3.45 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 32,828 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,063,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,925,000 after acquiring an additional 105,322 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $813,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UHS opened at $136.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

In other news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,897 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,220. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

