ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $3.65 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.14 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.19. The firm has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Stories

