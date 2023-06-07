ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $3.20 Million in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 148,240 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

