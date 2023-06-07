ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $3.35 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ball by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Ball by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ball by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.52.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Ball Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.