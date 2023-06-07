ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 252,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,718,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,909 shares of company stock worth $1,001,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

