ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $221.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

