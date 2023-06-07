ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PLAY opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 6.98%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.