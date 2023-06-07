ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 1,614 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $191.62 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.18 and its 200-day moving average is $207.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

