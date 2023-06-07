ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 26,184 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,184 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.35% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 213,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 81,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,486 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $31,369.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,839.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,628 shares of company stock worth $55,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $33.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications.

Further Reading

