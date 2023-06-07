ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 37,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAE. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Haemonetics by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,943,000 after buying an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Haemonetics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HAE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

