ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 355,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,020 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Clarivate worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clarivate Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
About Clarivate
Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.
