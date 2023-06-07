ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 355,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,020 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Clarivate worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Clarivate

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.