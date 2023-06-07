ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 206,076 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 206,076 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 1,257.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 21,200.0% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,352,000 after buying an additional 2,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial.

