ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 329,366 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 329,366 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 804,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,650,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,483 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after buying an additional 1,513,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 69.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,329,000 after buying an additional 2,430,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

