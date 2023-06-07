ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 41,701 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,701 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,687 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,493 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KDNY shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.