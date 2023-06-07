ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 86,308 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,308 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

WMS opened at $105.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.18. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

