ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,333 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Altair Engineering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock valued at $130,377,000 after acquiring an additional 452,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after acquiring an additional 244,872 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 405.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,186 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 154,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $4,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

In related news, insider Raoul Maitra sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $61,576.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Altair Engineering news, insider Raoul Maitra sold 847 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $61,576.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 49,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,226,711.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,772 shares of company stock worth $20,036,141. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $76.16.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

