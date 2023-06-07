ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 303,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of MINISO Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 1,241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in MINISO Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 16.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Shares of MNSO opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.