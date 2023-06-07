ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after acquiring an additional 878,676 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 730,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after acquiring an additional 660,166 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.2 %

Blackstone stock opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $120.21.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 53,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 100,319,564 shares valued at $1,216,553,751. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

