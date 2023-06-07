Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,726 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,583,182,000 after purchasing an additional 265,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,819,568 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after buying an additional 353,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $12,058,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $111.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

