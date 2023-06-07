FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Shares Down 4.9%

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.04 and last traded at $28.43. Approximately 13,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 154,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FBK. TheStreet cut shares of FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

FB Financial Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.05.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $267,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,815,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,883,749.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 67,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,338 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 570.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 232.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Stories

