Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 121,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 271,533 shares.The stock last traded at $42.58 and had previously closed at $42.20.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 142,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 62,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

