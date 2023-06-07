Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Five Below were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $209,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.22.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

