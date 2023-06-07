Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO Daniel Wendler Sells 1,241 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Wendler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40.

Flex Stock Performance

Flex stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $26.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Flex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Flex by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 44,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Flex by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

