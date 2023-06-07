Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO Daniel Wendler Sells 1,241 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Daniel Wendler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 10th, Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40.
Flex Stock Performance
Flex stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $26.31.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Flex
Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.
