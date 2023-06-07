Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Down 4.9%

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.04. 1,185,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,570,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Frontline Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Frontline

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.22%. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 182.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,047,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,292 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 345.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,724 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,133,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 594.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

