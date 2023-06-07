fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Up 6.5%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) shares were up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 1,731,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 13,422,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $87,206.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,360,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,396.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in fuboTV by 16.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in fuboTV by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in fuboTV by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in fuboTV by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in fuboTV by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About fuboTV

(Get Rating)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.