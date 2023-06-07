Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Insider Hanlin Gao Sells 1,000 Shares

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,849,957.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FLGT opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $65.17.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $66.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 829.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in El Monte, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.