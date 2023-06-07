G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIII. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $956.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

